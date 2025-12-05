Kennedy Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Polaris Inc. $PII

Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,350 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned about 0.37% of Polaris worth $8,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Polaris by 371.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Polaris in the second quarter worth $36,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 218.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 39.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Polaris by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PII stock opened at $65.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.77 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.61. Polaris Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.92 and a 52 week high of $75.25.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Polaris had a positive return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 2.17%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -101.13%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PII shares. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Polaris from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Polaris from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Zacks Research upgraded Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Polaris in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Polaris from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.25.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

