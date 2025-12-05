Lithia Motors, Inc. $LAD Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management LLC

Kennedy Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,096 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Lithia Motors worth $8,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 114.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 1,383.3% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 106.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. eCIO Inc. purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Lithia Motors by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period.

Several research firms have recently commented on LAD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Lithia Motors from $383.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $385.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.10.

Shares of LAD stock opened at $324.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $262.10 and a fifty-two week high of $405.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $309.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $318.57.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $9.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $0.97. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $9.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 34.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 7th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.37%.

Lithia Motors announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company’s Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products. Its Financing Operations segment provides financing to customers buying and leasing retail vehicles.

