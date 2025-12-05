Groupe la Francaise Reduces Stock Holdings in General Motors Company $GM

Groupe la Francaise cut its stake in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 65.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,223 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 13,846 shares during the quarter. Groupe la Francaise’s holdings in General Motors were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirova raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 4.1% in the first quarter. Mirova now owns 133,969 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,301,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in General Motors by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,811 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at about $719,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 233.7% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 507,213 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,854,000 after purchasing an additional 355,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of GM stock opened at $75.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.76. General Motors Company has a 1-year low of $41.60 and a 1-year high of $76.23. The company has a market cap of $70.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.48. General Motors had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 1.62%.The company had revenue of $48.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. General Motors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.750-10.500 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that General Motors Company will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.07%.

Insider Activity at General Motors

In related news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $408,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 8,513 shares in the company, valued at $527,380.35. This trade represents a 43.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 7,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $556,128.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 12,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,504. The trade was a 39.15% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,288,534 shares of company stock valued at $79,253,568. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on General Motors from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Argus set a $78.00 price objective on General Motors in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.27.

Get Our Latest Report on General Motors

General Motors Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.