Kennedy Capital Management LLC Sells 57,855 Shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. $RYAN

Kennedy Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 32.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,855 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $8,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAN. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,865,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,823,000 after buying an additional 274,463 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Ryan Specialty by 47.9% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 64,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after acquiring an additional 20,940 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 52.6% in the second quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 280,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,051,000 after purchasing an additional 96,600 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 13.0% in the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 74,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,066,000 after purchasing an additional 8,565 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty in the second quarter valued at $88,305,000. 84.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryan Specialty Stock Down 1.2%

RYAN stock opened at $56.14 on Friday. Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.08 and a twelve month high of $77.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.68 and its 200-day moving average is $60.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 122.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.62.

Ryan Specialty Dividend Announcement

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The business had revenue of $754.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.35 million. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 47.93% and a net margin of 7.61%.Ryan Specialty’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 11th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RYAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on Ryan Specialty from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ryan Specialty in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ryan Specialty from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.60.

Insider Activity at Ryan Specialty

In other news, Chairman Patrick G. Ryan purchased 276,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.84 per share, with a total value of $14,340,706.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 13,699,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,205,874.56. This trade represents a 2.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 52.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

