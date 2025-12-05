Zigup (LON:ZIG) Trading 11% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Zigup Plc (LON:ZIG – Get Free Report) rose 11% during trading on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from GBX 500 to GBX 525. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Zigup traded as high as GBX 380 and last traded at GBX 378. Approximately 1,143,046 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 643,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 340.50.

Zigup Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £894.29 million, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 339.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 337.99.

Zigup (LON:ZIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported GBX 27.60 EPS for the quarter. Zigup had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 6.82%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zigup Plc will post 52.8985507 EPS for the current year.

Zigup Company Profile

ZIGUP (formerly Redde Northgate plc) is the leading integrated mobility solutions provider, with a platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle to help people keep on the move, smarter. The Company offers mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across a broad range of areas from vehicle rental and fleet management to accident management, vehicle repairs, service and maintenance.

