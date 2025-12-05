Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases 23,331 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. $PFG

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 187.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,331 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $2,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Principal Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $227,098,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,613,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,008 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,986,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 443.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 645,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,597,000 after purchasing an additional 526,701 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 28.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 604,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,970,000 after buying an additional 134,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE:PFG opened at $85.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $90.31.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.12. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 9.74%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Principal Financial Group news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 1,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total transaction of $160,470.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 81,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,924,041.84. The trade was a 2.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Piper Sandler set a $94.00 price target on Principal Financial Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.90.

Read Our Latest Report on PFG

About Principal Financial Group

(Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.