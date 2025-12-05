Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Director Sells $81,360.00 in Stock

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) Director Lewis Ferguson sold 4,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total value of $81,360.00. Following the sale, the director owned 19,267 shares in the company, valued at $391,890.78. This represents a 17.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Cogent Communications Stock Performance

Cogent Communications stock opened at $18.75 on Friday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.96 and a 52 week high of $84.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.06. The stock has a market cap of $921 million, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.46 and a 200-day moving average of $39.90.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.28. Cogent Communications had a negative net margin of 19.72% and a negative return on equity of 208.70%. The business had revenue of $241.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cogent Communications Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.96%.

Cogent Communications declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, August 7th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cogent Communications

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the third quarter valued at $27,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 297.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in Cogent Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cogent Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on CCOI. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Cogent Communications in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $40.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.71.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

