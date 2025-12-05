International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (IGIC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on December 31st

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 17th.

International General Insurance has a payout ratio of 6.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect International General Insurance to earn $3.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.6%.

Get International General Insurance alerts:

International General Insurance Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IGIC opened at $24.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.17. International General Insurance has a 1 year low of $20.82 and a 1 year high of $27.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.44.

International General Insurance ( NASDAQ:IGIC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.04). International General Insurance had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 23.76%.The business had revenue of $128.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.40 million. Analysts predict that International General Insurance will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

International General Insurance announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

International General Insurance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance. It is involved in underwriting a portfolio of specialty risks, including energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, professional lines, financial institutions, motor, marine liability, contingency, marine, treaty, and casualty insurance and reinsurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International General Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International General Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.