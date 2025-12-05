General Dynamics Corporation (GD) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 16th

General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be given a dividend of 1.50 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, February 6th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th.

General Dynamics has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 34 consecutive years. General Dynamics has a dividend payout ratio of 35.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect General Dynamics to earn $17.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.0%.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of GD stock opened at $340.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $92.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.40. General Dynamics has a 1 year low of $239.20 and a 1 year high of $360.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $341.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $316.01.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.19. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 8.18%.The company had revenue of $12.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.35 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.300-15.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.