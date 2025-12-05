General Dynamics Corporation (GD) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 16th

General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be given a dividend of 1.50 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, February 6th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th.
General Dynamics has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 34 consecutive years. General Dynamics has a dividend payout ratio of 35.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect General Dynamics to earn $17.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.0%.
General Dynamics Trading Up 0.8%
Shares of GD stock opened at $340.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $92.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.40. General Dynamics has a 1 year low of $239.20 and a 1 year high of $360.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $341.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $316.01.
About General Dynamics
General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.
