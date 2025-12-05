Zacks Research Upgrades Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) to Strong-Buy

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on UI. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ubiquiti from $299.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Ubiquiti in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a $600.00 target price on shares of Ubiquiti in a research report on Monday, August 25th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $720.00 price objective on shares of Ubiquiti in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $591.67.

Get Ubiquiti alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on UI

Ubiquiti Stock Up 0.7%

NYSE:UI opened at $567.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $656.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $528.20. Ubiquiti has a 52-week low of $255.00 and a 52-week high of $803.59. The firm has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.40 and a beta of 1.38.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $733.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.38 million. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 132.71%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ubiquiti will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ubiquiti news, CAO Kevin Radigan sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.58, for a total value of $201,803.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,973.44. This represents a 11.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 93.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ubiquiti

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Ubiquiti during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Ubiquiti by 31.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 78.8% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 1,075.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Ubiquiti

(Get Free Report)

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.