Evolution Petroleum (NYSE:EPM) Coverage Initiated at Roth Capital

Equities researchers at Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Evolution Petroleum (NYSE:EPM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.33% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded Evolution Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.73.

Evolution Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of EPM stock opened at $4.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.82 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.73. Evolution Petroleum has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $5.74.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSE:EPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 16th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.09. Evolution Petroleum had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 2.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Evolution Petroleum will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 1.0% during the second quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 1,785,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,391,000 after purchasing an additional 18,212 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,600,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,716,000 after acquiring an additional 5,101 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Evolution Petroleum by 7.4% in the second quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,146,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after acquiring an additional 79,280 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 855,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 106,056 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 22.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 670,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 123,277 shares during the last quarter. 60.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an energy company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and exploitation of onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds a non-operated interests in the SCOOP and STACK plays located in Central Oklahoma; the Chaveroo Field situated in Chaves and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico; the Jonah Field located in Sublette County, Wyoming; the Williston Basin situated in Williston, North Dakota; the Barnett Shale field located in North Texas; the Hamilton Dome situated in Hot Springs County, Wyoming; and the Delhi Field, an onshore CO2-EOR project located in northeast Louisiana in Franklin, Madison, and Richland Parishes, as well as small overriding royalty interests in four onshore central Texas wells.

