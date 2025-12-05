Jonathan Lin Sells 124 Shares of Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stock

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Lin sold 124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $731.18, for a total value of $90,666.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,299 shares in the company, valued at $6,068,062.82. This trade represents a 1.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $726.09 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $701.41 and a 1-year high of $989.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $794.01 and a 200-day moving average of $806.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $71.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.49, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $9.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.27 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 11.82%.The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.05 EPS. Equinix has set its FY 2025 guidance at 37.950-38.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $4.69 per share. This represents a $18.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 171.79%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 298,148.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,157,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,488,728,000 after acquiring an additional 8,154,365 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Equinix during the second quarter valued at $892,431,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 408.1% during the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,186,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $929,312,000 after purchasing an additional 953,001 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the first quarter worth $662,663,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,875,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,252,094,000 after buying an additional 588,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

EQIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Equinix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $900.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $798.00 to $804.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Equinix from $961.00 to $973.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $961.33.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

