Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Lowered to Strong Sell Rating by Zacks Research

Zacks Research lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. HSBC downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $47.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $214.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.25. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $43.08 and a 1 year high of $112.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.50% and a net margin of 32.76%. Equities research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novo Nordisk A/S

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 209.8% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Guerra Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 174.1% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

