Zacks Research Has Positive View of Ross Stores Q4 Earnings

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q4 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Ross Stores in a report released on Wednesday, December 3rd. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $1.85 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.74. The consensus estimate for Ross Stores’ current full-year earnings is $6.17 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ross Stores’ Q2 2027 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $2.03 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $7.00 EPS.

ROST has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Erste Group Bank assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $164.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.00.

Ross Stores Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $177.09 on Friday. Ross Stores has a 1-year low of $122.36 and a 1-year high of $179.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $161.05 and a 200-day moving average of $147.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $57.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.03.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The apparel retailer reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.20. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 37.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Ross Stores has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.380-6.46 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.770-1.85 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Ross Stores

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,182,660 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,998,924,000 after buying an additional 5,060,954 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $521,159,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $351,763,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 1,908.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,816,763 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $276,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 20.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,582,401 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,222,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,008 shares during the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ross Stores news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 39,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $5,745,246.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 157,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,944,338. This trade represents a 20.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Karen Fleming sold 2,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.09, for a total transaction of $437,131.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 88,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,169,865.15. The trade was a 3.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,720 shares of company stock worth $7,154,172. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 9th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 25.31%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

