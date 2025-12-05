Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF (PULT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.19 on December 8th

Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF (NYSEARCA:PULT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a dividend of 0.1878 per share on Monday, December 8th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. This is a 0.9% increase from Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.
Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:PULT opened at $50.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.66. Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF has a twelve month low of $50.37 and a twelve month high of $50.84.
Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF Company Profile
