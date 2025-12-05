Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF (PULT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.19 on December 8th

Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF (NYSEARCA:PULT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a dividend of 0.1878 per share on Monday, December 8th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. This is a 0.9% increase from Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PULT opened at $50.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.66. Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF has a twelve month low of $50.37 and a twelve month high of $50.84.

Get Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF alerts:

Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF (PULT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade fixed income securities from around the world that meet certain environmental, social and governance criteria on a sector-specific basis.The fund expects to have an average weighted maturity of four years or less.

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.