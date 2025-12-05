James Schladen Sells 17,718 Shares of DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Stock

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Free Report) insider James Schladen sold 17,718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $106,308.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 532,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,748. The trade was a 3.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

James Schladen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 2nd, James Schladen sold 782 shares of DMC Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $4,692.00.

DMC Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BOOM opened at $6.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.31. DMC Global has a fifty-two week low of $5.46 and a fifty-two week high of $9.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 1.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.09). DMC Global had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $151.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.90 million. As a group, analysts predict that DMC Global will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on BOOM shares. Zacks Research cut shares of DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of DMC Global in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DMC Global

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOM. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of DMC Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DMC Global by 236.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,823 shares during the last quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. bought a new stake in DMC Global during the third quarter worth about $86,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in DMC Global during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in DMC Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

DMC Global Company Profile

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of engineered products and various solutions for the construction, energy, industrial processing, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building products, including exterior and interior framing systems, curtain walls, windows, doors, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, entrance systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and thermally broken steel, aluminum windows and doors, and wood doors and windows.

