Kennedy Capital Management LLC Sells 9,270 Shares of Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Kennedy Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,878 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,270 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $8,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,134,110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,729,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545,381 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,424,982 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,466,320,000 after acquiring an additional 622,602 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,089,937,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,851,518 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,810,022,000 after acquiring an additional 226,578 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.6% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 12,308,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,212,408,000 after purchasing an additional 311,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BSX. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.77.

BSX opened at $97.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.19, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.67. Boston Scientific Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $85.98 and a fifty-two week high of $109.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 19.46%. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Boston Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.020-3.040 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $1,758,135.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,396,580. This trade represents a 42.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $4,973,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 178,342 shares in the company, valued at $17,739,678.74. This trade represents a 21.90% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 143,095 shares of company stock worth $14,228,950 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

