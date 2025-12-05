Kennedy Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Amerant Bancorp Inc. $AMTB

Kennedy Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 549,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,647 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned about 1.32% of Amerant Bancorp worth $10,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 35,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 2.2% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 35,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 21,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC increased its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 563,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.11% of the company’s stock.

AMTB stock opened at $19.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $797.88 million, a P/E ratio of -33.92 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.11 and its 200 day moving average is $18.87. Amerant Bancorp Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.62 and a 52 week high of $25.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. Amerant Bancorp’s payout ratio is 22.78%.

AMTB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial set a $21.00 price target on shares of Amerant Bancorp and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Amerant Bancorp from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amerant Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers checking, savings, business, and money market accounts; cash management services; and certificates of deposits.

