Kennedy Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. $MTW

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 778,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 51,300 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned about 2.20% of Manitowoc worth $9,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Manitowoc by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,182,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,159,000 after buying an additional 9,599 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 0.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 826,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 818,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,842,000 after acquiring an additional 36,700 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 465,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after purchasing an additional 64,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 389,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after purchasing an additional 139,423 shares during the last quarter. 78.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MTW opened at $12.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $430.78 million, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.92. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.06 and a fifty-two week high of $13.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Manitowoc ( NYSE:MTW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Manitowoc had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $354.30 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

MTW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Manitowoc in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Manitowoc in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Manitowoc from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $10.25.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

