Guggenheim Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,915 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $13,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at $918,830,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $737,318,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,538,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,671,762,000 after purchasing an additional 5,371,585 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 51.6% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,346,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $846,165,000 after buying an additional 2,159,126 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 218.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,468,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,672,000 after buying an additional 1,693,999 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $151.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In other news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 7,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $965,979.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 196,292 shares in the company, valued at $26,106,836. This trade represents a 3.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $136.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $76.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $90.06 and a 1 year high of $150.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.53 and its 200 day moving average is $132.20.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 15.87%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.555 dividend. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 54.95%.

Emerson Electric announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 5th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

