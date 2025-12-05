Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 4,352 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc $AXON

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $16,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 4.8% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 26.9% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 66 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. STF Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. STF Management LP now owns 1,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 41 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Axon Enterprise

In other Axon Enterprise news, President Joshua Isner sold 2,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.11, for a total transaction of $1,092,159.51. Following the transaction, the president owned 269,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,213,215.22. This represents a 0.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.23, for a total value of $968,996.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 83,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,017,616.55. The trade was a 2.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 42,459 shares of company stock worth $28,485,977 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $825.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $940.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Monday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $814.00.

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of AXON stock opened at $550.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $642.45 and its 200 day moving average is $721.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.89. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a 1-year low of $469.24 and a 1-year high of $885.91. The company has a market cap of $43.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.24, a PEG ratio of 124.84 and a beta of 1.40.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.46). Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 10.05%.The business had revenue of $710.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Further Reading

