Invesco Ltd. Grows Stake in Flex Ltd. $FLEX

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,871,601 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 508,495 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 2.36% of Flex worth $442,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLEX. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flex in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flex in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Flex in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Flex during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Flex by 74.7% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Flex stock opened at $61.19 on Friday. Flex Ltd. has a twelve month low of $25.11 and a twelve month high of $67.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.58.

In other Flex news, Director William D. Watkins sold 20,000 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total transaction of $1,090,400.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 98,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,346,939.96. The trade was a 16.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 45,000 shares of Flex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.14, for a total value of $2,571,300.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 256,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,639,153.72. This represents a 14.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 152,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,011,950. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FLEX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Research raised Flex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Flex in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Flex in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Flex from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Flex from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.75.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

