Kennedy Capital Management LLC Purchases 27,629 Shares of Enpro Inc. $NPO

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 83.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 27,629 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Enpro worth $11,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Enpro by 106.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Maseco LLP bought a new position in shares of Enpro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enpro by 36.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Enpro in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Enpro by 57.7% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NPO stock opened at $225.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Enpro Inc. has a one year low of $133.50 and a one year high of $248.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $222.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.35, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.58.

Enpro ( NYSE:NPO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.06. Enpro had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $286.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.57 million. Enpro has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.750-8.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Enpro Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. Enpro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.47%.

Several research firms have weighed in on NPO. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Enpro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Enpro from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Enpro in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Enpro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.00.

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

