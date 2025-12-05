Kennedy Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. $LPLA

Kennedy Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,385 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $11,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in LPL Financial by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $941,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LPL Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $259,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in LPL Financial by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,372,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,411,956,000 after buying an additional 154,200 shares during the period. Finally, ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the first quarter worth $697,000. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on LPL Financial from $490.00 to $462.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Barclays upped their price target on LPL Financial from $411.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Rothschild Redb cut shares of LPL Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $429.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at LPL Financial

In related news, Director Greg Gates sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total value of $564,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 15,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,785,729.10. This represents a 8.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 80 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.48, for a total transaction of $28,198.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,939,344.96. This represents a 1.43% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,330 shares of company stock valued at $828,658. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $369.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $346.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $360.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $262.83 and a 12-month high of $403.58.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.71. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 5.35%.The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.16 earnings per share. LPL Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.05%.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

Further Reading

