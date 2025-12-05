Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $20.16 Million Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. $WELL

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 24,516 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $20,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Welltower in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,352,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 6.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,757,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 6.6% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natural Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Natural Investments LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

WELL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Welltower from $203.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital set a $196.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Welltower from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.87.

Shares of WELL stock opened at $203.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $139.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.45, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.11 and a fifty-two week high of $209.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 5.47.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. Welltower had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Welltower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.240-5.300 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 11th were given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 204.14%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

