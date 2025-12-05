Guggenheim Capital LLC Reduces Position in Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,627 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $13,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth $1,352,509,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at $933,089,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 52.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,443,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,485,042,000 after purchasing an additional 842,262 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 11.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,009,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,221,323,000 after purchasing an additional 208,573 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 996,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $605,867,000 after buying an additional 191,799 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, VP Rachid Bendali sold 1,437 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.99, for a total value of $1,225,746.63. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 2,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,315,014.86. The trade was a 34.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 3,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $864.58, for a total value of $3,032,082.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,580 shares in the company, valued at $2,230,616.40. This represents a 57.61% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PH shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $840.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $825.00 to $935.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $735.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $977.00 price objective (up previously from $910.00) on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $872.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PH

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of PH opened at $873.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $792.81 and its 200-day moving average is $741.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.07. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a one year low of $488.45 and a one year high of $879.66.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $7.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.62 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 27.23%. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.20 EPS. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.600-30.400 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 29.600-30.400 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.65%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.