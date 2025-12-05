Lido Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in LendingClub Corporation $LC

Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 99,895 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub in the 1st quarter valued at $16,329,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in LendingClub by 36.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,167,642 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,057 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC raised its position in LendingClub by 23.5% in the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,881,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $70,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,241 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in LendingClub by 454.0% during the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 709,580 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,323,000 after purchasing an additional 581,491 shares during the period. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in LendingClub by 26.4% during the first quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,034,725 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,998,000 after purchasing an additional 425,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

LC stock opened at $19.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.80. LendingClub Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $19.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 2.14.

LendingClub ( NYSE:LC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. LendingClub had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 10.94%.The company had revenue of $107.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that LendingClub Corporation will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LendingClub announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other LendingClub news, CFO Andrew Labenne sold 20,903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $356,187.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 181,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,097,020. This represents a 10.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $578,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,210,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,342,250.30. The trade was a 2.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,903 shares of company stock worth $1,446,087. 3.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research raised LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on LendingClub from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of LendingClub in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of LendingClub from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LendingClub has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.57.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

