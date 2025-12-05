Norges Bank Takes Position in Confluent, Inc. $CFLT

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,599,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,736,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CFLT. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Confluent in the first quarter worth $48,547,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Confluent by 7.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,620,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,588 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Confluent by 220.2% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,597,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,116 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Confluent in the 1st quarter worth about $39,944,000. Finally, Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Confluent by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 13,042,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,706,000 after buying an additional 1,295,710 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Rohan Sivaram sold 8,000 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $176,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 591,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,089,244.56. The trade was a 1.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Kong Phan sold 2,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total transaction of $59,426.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 228,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,152,336.41. This trade represents a 1.14% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 613,686 shares of company stock worth $13,700,308. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CFLT opened at $23.35 on Friday. Confluent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.64 and a 12-month high of $37.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of -25.94 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 25.40% and a negative net margin of 27.32%.The firm had revenue of $298.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Confluent has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.090-0.100 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 0.390-0.400 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Confluent from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. New Street Research set a $29.00 price objective on Confluent in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. FBN Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Confluent in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Confluent in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Confluent in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Confluent currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.97.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

