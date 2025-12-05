Lido Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Southwest Airlines Co. $LUV

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 69.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,297 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 16,078 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter worth $56,244,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the first quarter valued at $50,433,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the second quarter valued at about $41,663,000. Crake Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,738,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth about $24,330,000. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LUV has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

NYSE LUV opened at $35.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.64. The company has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.07, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.17. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $23.82 and a 1 year high of $37.96.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The airline reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 26th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.77%.

About Southwest Airlines

(Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.