Amcor PLC $AMCR Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 69.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 181,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408,920 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amcor by 5.3% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 20,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 26,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 19,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 28,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 10,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Trading Down 1.5%

NYSE AMCR opened at $8.33 on Friday. Amcor PLC has a twelve month low of $7.66 and a twelve month high of $10.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.77.

Amcor Increases Dividend

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 3.34%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amcor PLC will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.2%. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 152.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Amcor in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of Amcor in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Amcor in a report on Monday, September 22nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Amcor from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.20 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.91.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

