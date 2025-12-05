Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 13,318 Shares of Carrier Global Corporation $CARR

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 111.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,318 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth $1,421,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Carrier Global by 2.1% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,646,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,487,000 after purchasing an additional 134,785 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at about $524,939,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 73.2% during the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 6,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 98.4% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 24,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 11,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CARR. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.75.

NYSE:CARR opened at $54.47 on Friday. Carrier Global Corporation has a 52 week low of $50.30 and a 52 week high of $81.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.60 and its 200-day moving average is $65.04. The firm has a market cap of $45.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.30.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 16.65%. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Carrier Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.650-2.650 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 28th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 20th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.13%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

