EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,946 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $202.24 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $140.68 and a 1 year high of $207.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $193.61 and its 200 day moving average is $174.90. The stock has a market cap of $487.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 32.73%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.10.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

