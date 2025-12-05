pumpBTC Price Tops $89,847.94 on Major Exchanges (PUMPBTC)

pumpBTC (PUMPBTC) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 5th. Over the last seven days, pumpBTC has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar. pumpBTC has a market cap of $223.57 million and approximately $127.96 worth of pumpBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One pumpBTC token can currently be bought for $89,847.94 or 0.96603942 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get pumpBTC alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $91,367.44 or 0.99917723 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

pumpBTC Profile

pumpBTC’s genesis date was July 6th, 2024. pumpBTC’s total supply is 780 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,488 tokens. The official message board for pumpBTC is medium.com/@pumpbtcxyz. pumpBTC’s official Twitter account is @pumpbtcxyz. pumpBTC’s official website is pumpbtc.xyz.

pumpBTC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “pumpBTC (Rehypothecated BTC) (PUMPBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. pumpBTC (Rehypothecated BTC) has a current supply of 780.31877367 with 2,488.3088914 in circulation. The last known price of pumpBTC (Rehypothecated BTC) is 89,847.94362361 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pumpbtc.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pumpBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pumpBTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy pumpBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for pumpBTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for pumpBTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.