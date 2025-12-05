Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $192.00 and last traded at $192.8810, with a volume of 453285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $189.94.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TER shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $225.00 price target on shares of Teradyne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $122.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Teradyne in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Teradyne from $117.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.88.

Teradyne Trading Up 1.8%

The company’s fifty day moving average is $160.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.03. The stock has a market cap of $31.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.85.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 15.49%.The company had revenue of $769.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.45%.

In other Teradyne news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 1,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.20, for a total transaction of $199,661.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 94,517 shares in the company, valued at $17,031,963.40. This represents a 1.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,324 shares of company stock valued at $494,318. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TER. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Teradyne by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the third quarter worth $238,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the third quarter worth $15,763,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 5.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

