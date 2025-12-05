Caldera Trading 13.4% Lower Over Last Week (ERA)

Caldera (ERA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 5th. One Caldera token can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000258 BTC on major exchanges. Caldera has a market cap of $41.18 million and $19.06 million worth of Caldera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Caldera has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91,367.44 or 0.99917723 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Caldera Profile

Caldera’s genesis date was July 16th, 2025. Caldera’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 174,750,000 tokens. Caldera’s official Twitter account is @calderaxyz. The official website for Caldera is www.caldera.xyz. The official message board for Caldera is www.caldera.xyz/blog.

Caldera Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Caldera (ERA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. Caldera has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 148,500,000 in circulation. The last known price of Caldera is 0.23679841 USD and is down -1.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 145 active market(s) with $18,829,115.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.caldera.xyz.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caldera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Caldera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Caldera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

