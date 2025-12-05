Invesco Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Sunoco LP $SUN

Invesco Ltd. lowered its stake in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,080,481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 85,236 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Sunoco worth $486,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Sunoco by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,978,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $172,915,000 after buying an additional 369,508 shares during the last quarter. Cooperman Leon G acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the 1st quarter worth $16,547,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the second quarter valued at about $8,939,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 29.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 644,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,420,000 after acquiring an additional 146,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Sunoco by 470.0% during the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 113,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,070,000 after acquiring an additional 93,394 shares during the period. 24.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sunoco alerts:

Sunoco Price Performance

SUN stock opened at $54.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.67 and a 200-day moving average of $52.72. The company has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Sunoco LP has a 12-month low of $47.98 and a 12-month high of $59.88.

Sunoco Increases Dividend

Sunoco ( NYSE:SUN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.90). The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 2.61%.The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sunoco LP will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.9202 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 30th. This is a positive change from Sunoco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.7%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SUN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Sunoco in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $65.00 target price on Sunoco and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sunoco in a report on Monday. Mizuho decreased their price target on Sunoco from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunoco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on SUN

About Sunoco

(Free Report)

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments: Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel, as well as other petroleum products, such as propane and lubricating oil from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to company-operated retail stores, independently operated commission agents, and retail stores, as well as other commercial customers, including unbranded retail stores, other fuel distributors, school districts, municipalities, and other industrial customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.