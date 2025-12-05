Ameren Corporation $AEE Position Increased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,090,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 432,182 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $488,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 1.4% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 7,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 1,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Ameren by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Powers Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Ameren by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Ameren by 49.0% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $659,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 198,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,183,821.12. This trade represents a 3.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ameren Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:AEE opened at $100.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.92 and a 200-day moving average of $100.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.57. Ameren Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $106.73.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Ameren has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.450 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 4.900-5.100 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ameren Corporation will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 9th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is 54.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ameren in a report on Monday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Ameren from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Ameren to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Barclays set a $113.00 price target on Ameren in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Ameren from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.50.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

Further Reading

