Invesco Ltd. Sells 138,296 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corporation $NSC

Invesco Ltd. decreased its position in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,793,623 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 138,296 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $459,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 9.1% in the first quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 85.0% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 9,616 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,321,359 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,813,114,000 after purchasing an additional 232,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 5,577 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Norfolk Southern

In other news, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $281.86 per share, with a total value of $732,836.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,973,020. This represents a 59.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sameh Fahmy acquired 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $282.97 per share, with a total value of $466,900.50. Following the acquisition, the director owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,640. This represents a 15.94% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on NSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $288.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $307.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Zacks Research cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.10.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NSC

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NSC opened at $295.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $66.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.32. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a 1 year low of $201.63 and a 1 year high of $302.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.83.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.01). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.22% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 7th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.19%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.