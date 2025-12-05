W.W. Grainger, Inc. $GWW Holdings Raised by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 15.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 473,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,675 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $492,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the second quarter valued at approximately $536,916,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter valued at $285,574,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,627,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,853,714,000 after purchasing an additional 238,895 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 822,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $812,403,000 after buying an additional 75,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter valued at $67,601,000. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other W.W. Grainger news, SVP Jonny M. Leroy sold 500 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $992.86, for a total transaction of $496,430.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 1,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,758,355.06. The trade was a 22.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GWW. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on W.W. Grainger from $1,150.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,035.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $975.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $963.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $1,006.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $1,009.43.

W.W. Grainger Stock Down 0.2%

GWW stock opened at $969.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.11. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $893.99 and a 52-week high of $1,195.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $952.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,001.34.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $10.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.95 by $0.26. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 49.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. W.W. Grainger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 39.000-39.750 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 40.3 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th were paid a $2.26 dividend. This represents a $9.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.35%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

