Invesco Ltd. Sells 141,107 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. $DD

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,885,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 141,107 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $472,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.9% in the second quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 8,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 323.5% during the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 102,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,007,000 after purchasing an additional 78,028 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 3.0% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 616,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,283,000 after buying an additional 17,849 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 6,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on DD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $100.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.88.

Insider Activity at DuPont de Nemours

In related news, SVP Erik T. Hoover sold 6,005 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $238,938.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 112,101 shares in the company, valued at $4,460,498.79. This trade represents a 5.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven P. Larrabee sold 103,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total transaction of $3,334,357.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 92,218 shares in the company, valued at $2,977,599.61. The trade was a 52.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 118,283 shares of company stock worth $3,928,870 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $39.78 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.50 and a 52-week high of $41.23. The company has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of -21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.02 and a 200-day moving average of $32.36.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. DuPont de Nemours had a positive return on equity of 7.81% and a negative net margin of 6.17%.The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently -43.48%.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 12.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

