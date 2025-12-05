Invesco Ltd. Has $541.20 Million Position in Equity Residential $EQR

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,019,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,384,580 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $541,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Equity Residential by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,316,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,800,787,000 after acquiring an additional 315,370 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Equity Residential during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,351,689,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 5.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,711,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,482,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,027 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,884,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $664,662,000 after purchasing an additional 137,533 shares during the period. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 5,077,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,416,000 after buying an additional 185,876 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EQR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on Equity Residential from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.02.

Shares of EQR stock opened at $61.61 on Friday. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $58.38 and a 1 year high of $75.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.39 and its 200-day moving average is $64.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.75.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. Equity Residential had a net margin of 37.58% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $782.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equity Residential has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.020-1.060 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 3.980-4.020 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.6925 per share. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is 91.42%.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

