Invesco Ltd. Cuts Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL

Invesco Ltd. decreased its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,662,090 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 31,593 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $449,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TEL. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.6% in the second quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 6.0% in the second quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 1,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 1,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

NYSE TEL opened at $233.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $230.02 and its 200-day moving average is $202.18. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $116.30 and a 12-month high of $250.67.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.15. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The company had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. TE Connectivity has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.530-2.530 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is presently 46.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TEL. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $215.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.46.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TEL

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 82,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.15, for a total transaction of $20,340,445.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 45,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,246,066.45. This represents a 64.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total value of $6,198,452.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 20,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,178,300.19. This represents a 54.48% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.