Invesco Ltd. Sells 782,812 Shares of Valero Energy Corporation $VLO

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,122,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 782,812 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $554,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 12.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,881,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,135,043,000 after buying an additional 4,155,522 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,724,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,576,035,000 after acquiring an additional 286,942 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 276.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,795,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,425,754,000 after acquiring an additional 7,931,018 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,141,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,089,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $827,390,000. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at Valero Energy

In other news, CFO Jason W. Fraser sold 9,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.02, for a total value of $1,728,540.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 134,196 shares in the company, valued at $23,352,787.92. This trade represents a 6.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Valero Energy Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $174.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.60. Valero Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $99.00 and a 52-week high of $185.62.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.80 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 1.21%.The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 94.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VLO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $181.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Valero Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Friday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $177.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Valero Energy

About Valero Energy

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.