Invesco Ltd. Has $548.98 Million Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,220,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,416 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $548,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ITW. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 240,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,433,000 after acquiring an additional 28,778 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Groupe la Francaise raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 16.6% in the second quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 27,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $324,000. Finally, Westerkirk Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,879,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on ITW. Barclays lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $253.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $258.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Monday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $263.77.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE:ITW opened at $249.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $72.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.14. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.66 and a twelve month high of $278.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $248.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.05% and a return on equity of 93.26%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.400-10.500 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a $1.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.46%.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director Pamela B. Strobel sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.25, for a total value of $373,025.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 39,249 shares in the company, valued at $9,625,817.25. This trade represents a 3.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.08, for a total transaction of $1,803,074.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 10,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,734,035.12. The trade was a 39.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Featured Articles

