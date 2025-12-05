Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $15.13 Million Stock Holdings in Hershey Company (The) $HSY

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 91,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,030 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $15,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 46.3% in the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Hershey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

HSY has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, October 31st. BNP Paribas Exane raised Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hershey from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Hershey from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.79.

In other Hershey news, CEO Kirk Tanner purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $185.46 per share, for a total transaction of $370,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 47,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,876,115.60. The trade was a 4.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.56, for a total value of $269,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 55,319 shares in the company, valued at $9,933,079.64. This trade represents a 2.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,640. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $182.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $182.78 and a 200-day moving average of $178.11. Hershey Company has a one year low of $140.13 and a one year high of $208.03. The stock has a market cap of $36.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. Hershey has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.900-6.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hershey Company will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 81.91%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

