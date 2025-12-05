Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 158,369 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,949 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $16,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ANET. Stablepoint Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 0.8% during the second quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 9,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Arista Networks by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Putney Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC now owns 14,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Zacks Research lowered Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.31.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $128.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $161.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.85, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.41. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $164.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.92.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Arista Networks had a net margin of 39.73% and a return on equity of 30.28%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kenneth Duda sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total value of $3,858,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 12,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,668,843.36. This trade represents a 69.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,247,688 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total value of $185,319,098.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,383,207 shares in the company, valued at $799,567,735.71. This represents a 18.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 1,578,700 shares of company stock valued at $231,687,618 over the last quarter. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

