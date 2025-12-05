Invesco Ltd. Boosts Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited $HDB

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,222,209 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,249 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $477,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Perspectives Inc raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 1.3% in the second quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 10,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 15,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HDB opened at $36.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.73. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52-week low of $28.89 and a 52-week high of $39.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.58.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 14.94%.The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Equities analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HDB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of HDFC Bank in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HDFC Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

