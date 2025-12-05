CVS Health Corporation $CVS Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its stake in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 285,899 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 19,880 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $19,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Avion Wealth raised its stake in CVS Health by 99.0% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 380 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 455 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 78.3% in the second quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 460 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 418.9% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 467 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up previously from $92.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.95.

CVS Health Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $76.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.15. CVS Health Corporation has a 52-week low of $43.56 and a 52-week high of $85.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $102.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.85 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. CVS Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.550-6.650 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 23rd were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 23rd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 700.00%.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.