Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc $KDP

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 545,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,761 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $18,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 4,404,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,920,000 after acquiring an additional 315,290 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 61.8% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 60,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 23,167 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 15.2% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 302,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,987,000 after purchasing an additional 39,916 shares during the period. LBP AM SA increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1,772.6% during the second quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 549,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,156,000 after purchasing an additional 519,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 152,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,038,000 after purchasing an additional 12,530 shares during the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $28.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.32. Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc has a 12 month low of $25.03 and a 12 month high of $36.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.35.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 11.19%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.31%.

Several research firms have weighed in on KDP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $41.00 price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.27.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

