Prologis, Inc. $PLD Stock Position Lifted by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 151,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,686 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $15,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.7% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. increased its position in Prologis by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. now owns 3,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palogic Value Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 2,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Insider Transactions at Prologis

In other Prologis news, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 621 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.60, for a total value of $79,239.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,340.80. The trade was a 7.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,621 shares of company stock valued at $198,655. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Price Performance

NYSE PLD opened at $128.10 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.35 and a 1 year high of $130.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $118.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.40.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.05. Prologis had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Prologis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.780-5.810 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Prologis from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $119.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.78.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PLD

Prologis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.